Aviation faces hurdles to hit goals for cutting emissions DAVID KOENIG and KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press July 19, 2022 Updated: July 19, 2022 9:45 a.m.
A Boing 777X plane takes off at the Farnborough Air Show fair in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 18, 2022.
7 of15 FILE - A Boeing 747 takes off from the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Aug. 7, 2020. Airplanes are a minor contributor to global greenhouse-gas emissions, but their share is sure to grow as more people travel in coming years, and that has the aviation industry facing the prospect of tighter environmental regulations and higher costs. At the opening of a huge aviation industry show near London, on Monday, July 18, 2022, discussion about climate change replaced much of the usual buzz over big airplane orders. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
FARNBOROUGH, England (AP) — Airplanes are a minor contributor to global greenhouse-gas emissions, but their share is sure to grow as more people travel in coming years — and that has the aviation industry facing the prospect of tighter environmental regulations and higher costs.
The industry has embraced a goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. Experts who track the issue are skeptical.
