Autopsy set for inmate serving life at Mississippi prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy will be conducted on a Mississippi inmate who died in the emergency room at a prison hospital.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a news release Friday that Antonio D. Hay, 54, was pronounced dead Friday at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, the department said.

Hay was at least the 56th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating Mississippi’s prison system.

Hay was convicted of capital murder by a Lincoln County jury in the death of a pizza delivery man during an armed robbery and sentenced to life. He was one of three people indicted in the case for the crime that occurred April 17, 1987, in Vicksburg.