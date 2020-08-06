Authorities search for 2 gunmen in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in Montana's largest city advised residents to shelter in place and lock their doors as law enforcement officers searched for a pair of armed men.

The Billings Police Department said on Twitter Thursday morning that tactical teams were responding to the scene in the Heights area of Billings. A shelter in place warning was broadcast at about 9:30 a.m. on local radio stations.

The Billings Gazette reported that the search was apparently related to a shooting incident in the Shepherd area east of Billings, where officers were looking for shell casings.