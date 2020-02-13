Authorities say Sioux City fire has claimed 3rd victim

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A third person has died from injuries suffered in a Sioux City house fire, authorities said.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Juan Galarza died at a hospital. He was injured in the Feb. 6 blaze that killed Andrew Godberson, 57, and Jessica Fischer, 24, both of Sioux City.

Firefighters found residents of the main floor outside when they arrived, authorities said. The firefighters found Godberson, Fischer and Galarza in the basement and rushed them to a hospital.

The fire cause remains under investigation. Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph has said investigators were unable to recover any working smoke alarms in the house. It was registered as a rental and last inspected in 2019.