Authorities release name of cab driver killed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The cab driver killed in Springfield last week was publicly identified Monday as a 68-year-old man.

William Montana was found in his crashed cab at about 12:35 a.m. Friday, according to the office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

He was found by police responding to reports of a car that had struck two parked vehicles at the intersection of Oakland Street and Kensington Avenue.

Montana was suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. The Springfield man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

The death remains under investigation.

Montana's death was the city'second homicide of the year. There were 20 homicides in Springfield last year.