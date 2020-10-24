Authorities look for 2 missing girls after 2 boys are killed

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the missing girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson. An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson also is a person of interest in the homicides and believed to be armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a black Honda Accord, with a license plate number of 266MXB, the post said.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the homicides and abductions around 1:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.

The FBI referred questions to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which said the sheriff's office was answering questions in the case. The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.