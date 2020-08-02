Police identify occupants of submerged Housatonic River car

SEYMOUR, Conn. (AP) — Seymour Police on Saturday night said it was a mother and son from Monroe who died after their vehicle was found submerged in the Housatonic River on Friday afternoon.

The occupants were identified as Connie Crowell, 54, and John Crowell, 22.

After receiving numerous calls about a vehicle in the water about 75 yards from shore, rescuers on Friday attempted but were unable to free the mother and son before the vehicle became fully submerged in the water. Both were still fully buckled into the seats, according to TV news reports.

Divers were eventually able to locate the occupants and bring them to the shore, where medical personnel tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate them. The mother and son were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and Seymour Police are asking any witnesses to contact the department.

The Citizens Engine Co. No. 2 posted on Facebook that it had been a “tough 12 hours for SFD,” referring to the Seymour Fire Department. Besides the two people who died inside the submerged car, crews responded to a structure fire and two more motor vehicle crashes, including one that left one person dead.