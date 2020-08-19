Authorities: Vancouver man died accidentally in ravine fall

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Vancouver, Washington man who was found dead at the bottom of a ravine last week in Clackamas, Oregon, died accidentally.

The Columbian reports the medical examiner’s office determined James Rafferty, 34, died from injuries suffered during a fall into the ravine near Southeast 97th Avenue and Southeast Sunnybrook Boulevard, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Rafferty’s mother had reported him missing the night of Aug. 12 after he was last seen the day prior near the Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside campus, the sheriff’s office said.

Family members discovered Rafferty’s body on the morning of Aug. 13 while searching for him and reported his death.