Authorities: Man who caused deadly crash was driving drunk

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — A man who authorities say was driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash in western Pennsylvania that killed four people last month was arraigned Friday on numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Timothy Richardson, 31, of Pitcairn, was westbound on Route 30 in North Huntingdon when he failed to negotiate a curve on Feb. 14 and crossed into the eastbound lane, where he collided with an eastbound vehicle carrying three women who were returning home from a Lunar New Year Mass at a Pittsburgh church.