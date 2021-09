OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 17 years in a 2019 crash involving a car and a pickup truck that killed two people, including a teenager, authorities said.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office and Old Bridge police said 25-year-old Tristan Rodriguez was sentenced Tuesday on convictions of first-degree aggravated manslaughter as well as vehicular homicide and assault by auto.