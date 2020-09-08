Authorities: 3 people found dead in Louisiana home

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Three people were found dead inside a Louisiana home Monday night, according to authorities.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Metairie home just after 8 p.m. after someone checking in on the residence reported finding several people injured, the agency said.

Deputies discovered two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds and a third who may have died of a drug overdose, news outlets reported, citing the sheriff's office.

Authorities were continuing to investigate early Tuesday.

The victims were not immediately identified.