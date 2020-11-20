Authorities: 28,000 pounds of soybeans stolen from farm

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — About 460 bushels of soybeans weighing 28,000 pounds (12,700 kilograms) have been stolen from a farm in Michigan’s Thumb region.

The soybeans were taken between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3 from grain bins, according to the Tuscola County sheriff's office.

Deputies said the soybeans belonged to another farmer and were being roasted at the farm in Kingston Township, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Detroit.