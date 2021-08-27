Author talks new Patriots book at Darien event

3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 John Kovach / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Author, television and film producer Jeff Benedict will be holding an in-store tailgate party at the Barrett Bookstore on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the release of his paperback book, “The Dynasty.”

Benedict’s book focuses on the New England Patriots, and its chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and multi-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. Benedict will discuss the book, and his career covering the intersection of business, and sports with 16 books in print.