Skip to main content
News

Author talks new Patriots book at Darien event

Staff reports
3
Author, and television, and film producer Jeff Benedict is coming to the Barrett Bookstore in Darien for a live, in person, and in store tailgate party event at the 6 Corbin Drive business in the town on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., to celebrate the release of his paperback book that was published in 2020, and that is titled: "The Dynasty," and is a story about the New England Patriots National Football League, (NFL), football team under Chairman, and CEO, (Chief Executive Officer), Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, the team's head coach, and Tom Brady, the team's most recent former quarterback under Belichick.
1of3

Author, and television, and film producer Jeff Benedict is coming to the Barrett Bookstore in Darien for a live, in person, and in store tailgate party event at the 6 Corbin Drive business in the town on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., to celebrate the release of his paperback book that was published in 2020, and that is titled: “The Dynasty,” and is a story about the New England Patriots National Football League, (NFL), football team under Chairman, and CEO, (Chief Executive Officer), Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, the team’s head coach, and Tom Brady, the team’s most recent former quarterback under Belichick.

Contributed photo

Author, television and film producer Jeff Benedict will be holding an in-store tailgate party at the Barrett Bookstore on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the release of his paperback book, “The Dynasty.”

Benedict’s book focuses on the New England Patriots, and its chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and multi-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. Benedict will discuss the book, and his career covering the intersection of business, and sports with 16 books in print.

Benedict will sign copies of his book.

RSVPs are required to the bookstore’s Marketing Director Page Berger at pbbarrettbooks@gmail.com.

All guests will be asked to show proof of vaccination that they have received a vaccine for the virus, coronavirus, and for the COVID-19 new virus. All attendees must wear a face mask at all times amid the pandemic as a result of the new virus.

Tickets will be limited to restrict capacity.