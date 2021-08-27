Author talks new Patriots book at Darien event Staff reports Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 1:58 p.m.
Author, and television, and film producer Jeff Benedict is coming to the Barrett Bookstore in Darien for a live, in person, and in store tailgate party event at the 6 Corbin Drive business in the town on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., to celebrate the release of his paperback book that was published in 2020, and that is titled: “The Dynasty,” and is a story about the New England Patriots National Football League, (NFL), football team under Chairman, and CEO, (Chief Executive Officer), Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, the team’s head coach, and Tom Brady, the team’s most recent former quarterback under Belichick.
Robert Doran of the NCTV Channel 79 public access television station in New Canaan, interviews author, and television, and film producer Jeff Benedict in a previous year.
Author, television and film producer Jeff Benedict will be holding an in-store tailgate party at
the Barrett Bookstore on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the release of his paperback book, “The Dynasty.”
Benedict’s book focuses on
the New England Patriots, and its chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and multi-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. Benedict will discuss the book, and his career covering the intersection of business, and sports with 16 books in print.