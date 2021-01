Darien Library / Contributed photo

The Darien Library, and the Barrett Bookstore are welcoming Author Marta McDowell for an event via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.

McDowell is the author of the book titled: “Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life.” McDowell will explore Gardener Dickinson’s gardens through excerpts of her letters, and poems, and historic, and modern images of her garden. The book is McDowell’s latest one. It was published by the book publisher, the Timber Press.