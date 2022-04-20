Australian party leaders clash on China in election debate ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press April 20, 2022 Updated: April 20, 2022 8:36 a.m.
1 of11 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and leader of the Labour Party Anthony Albanese take part in a debate in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Australia will have a national election on May 21. (Jason Edwards/Pool via AP) Jason Edwards/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and leader of the Labour Party Anthony Albanese take part in a debate in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Australia will have a national election on May 21. (Jason Edwards/Pool via AP) Jason Edwards/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, speaks to an audience member during a debate with the leader of the Labour Party in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Australia will have a national election on May 21. (Jason Edwards/Pool via AP) Jason Edwards/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and leader of the Labour Party Anthony Albanese share a laugh during a debate in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Australia will have a national election on May 21. (Jason Edwards/Pool Photo via AP) Jason Edwards/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and leader of the Labour Party Anthony Albanese take part in a debate in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Australia will have a national election on May 21. (Jason Edwards/Pool Photo via AP) Jason Edwards/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Australian Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese talks to the audience during a debate with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Australia will have a national election on May 21. (Jason Edwards/Pool via AP) Jason Edwards/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and leader of the Labour Party Anthony Albanese shake hands before a debate in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Australia will have a national election on May 21. (Jason Edwards/Pool via AP) Jason Edwards/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister and his opposition rival clashed heatedly over the country's tumultuous relationship with China on Wednesday in the first leaders' debate ahead of elections on May 21.
The opposition center-left Labor Party has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government of Australia’s biggest foreign policy blunder in the Pacific since World War II after China and the Solomon Islands announced this week they had signed a bilateral security pact.