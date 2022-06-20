Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press June 20, 2022 Updated: June 20, 2022 1:25 a.m.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday rejected calls for him to publicly demand the United States drop its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange.
The Australian government has been under mounting pressure to intervene since the British government last week ordered Assange’s extradition to the United States on spying charges. Assange’s supporters and lawyers say his actions were protected by the U.S. Constitution.