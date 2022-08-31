Australian FM warns East Timorese against Chinese debt
ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister used a visit to East Timor on Thursday to warn the nation against going into “unsustainable debt” to the Chinese on a major gas project.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she discussed with East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta the Greater Sunrise, a $50 billion gas field beneath the seabed that separates their two countries.