AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A police officer in Texas shot and killed a man who was holding a child and woman hostage after breaking into their home, authorities said.

The 21-year-old man was holding the boy in front of him “in a hostage position” when a SWAT officer opened fire, killing the man, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said. The 10-year-old boy and the woman weren't injured in the Wednesday night standoff, Manley said.