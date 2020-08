August property transfers in Darien

This home at 36 Tokeneke Trail was the highest valued sold in August for nearly $4.3 million.

The following property transfers were recorded in Darien’s Town Clerk’s office for the month of August.

42 Pleasant Street - Athena Venture Inc to Adam & Lauren Frapart for $1,625,000. Appraised value of $1,319,500. Assessed value of $923,650.

223 Middlesex Road - James & Emilee Bischoff to Patricia & Maximiliano Aiuto for $800,000. Appraised value of $701,200. Assessed value of $490,840.

9 Canoe Trail - Daniel & Lori Slotkin to Eric & Victoria Coghlin for $3,800,000. Appraised value of $3,163,600. Assessed value of $2,214,520.

30 Fairmead Road - Jeanne Siddell-Strebel to Unique Development LLC for $417,500. Appraised value of $518,500. Assessed value of $362,950.

25 Butlers Island Road - Kenneth & Audrey Weil to Kerry & Matthew During for $10,500,000. Appraised value of $8,300,000. Assessed value of $5,810,000.

27 Intervale Road - Dana Falcioni to Amanda & Mark McKee for $1,135,000. Appraised value of $1,011,200. Assessed value of $707,840.

23 Nearwater Lane - Robert Green to Alexander Aldrich & Megan Forman Armellini for $1,415,000. Appraised value of $1,430,000. Assessed value of $1,001,000.

8 Patton Drive - Matthew & Joanne Quinn to Neil & Stephanie Phillips for $810,000. Appraised value of $600,200. Assessed value of $420,140.

23 Hale Lane - Wendy Jean White to Michaela Sciandra for $470,000. Appraised value of $463,200. Assessed value of $324,240.

19 Casement Street - Rosemary Daddona to James & Emilee Bischof for $950,000. Appraised value of $1,084,500. Assessed value of $759,150.

15 Red Rose Circle - Frederick Muench Jr. to James & Emily O’Leary for $1,414,500. Appraised value of $1,117,300. Assessed value of $782,110.

7 Indian Trail - Jefferson Vanderzee to Kevin Roche & Noel Jeanne for $1,660,000. Appraised value of $2,037,400. Assessed value of $1,426,180.

466 Mansfield Avenue - Dayna & Nathaniel Checketts to Jacob & Jessica Wright Tyler for $1,375,000. Appraised value of $1,030,100. Assessed value of $721,070.

9 Rainbow Circle - Robert Trifone to Christopher Sullivan & Sarah Lambert for $1,510,000. Appraised value of $1,569,300. Assessed value of $1,098,510.

29 Granaston Lane - Jessica & Scott Schilling to Peter Vincent Curley & Erin Wilkin Smith for $1,407,400. Appraised value of $1,149,400. Assessed value of $804,580.

12 Driftway Lane - John Stevens to Mark Horowitz & Jennifer Koen for $2,000,000. Appraised value of $1,789,900. Assessed value of $1,252,930.

22 Heather Lane - Richard O’Keeffe to Alberto DaSilva & Krystina Holak for $900,000. Appraised value of $1,048,700. Assessed value of $734,090.

36 Tokeneke Trail - Janet O’Connor to Western Island LLC for $4,274,800. Appraised value of $3,523,100. Assessed value of $2,466,170.

11 Nearwater Lane - Joseph Hardison to Matthew & Elizabeth Crosby for $1,190,000. Appraised value of $1,259,900. Assessed value of $881,930.

50 Camp Avenue - Andrew Limoges to Anna & Jeffrey Dunworth for $650,000. Appraised value of $500,100. Assessed value of $350,070.

22 Lynn Court - Kristen Frederickson to Takesuke & Jennifer for $842,500. Appraised value of $644,400. Assessed value of $451,080.

19 St Nicolas Road - Peter Moley to Mariely & William Abbott Clarkson for $2,450,000. Appraised value of $3,117,200. Assessed value of $2,182,040.

6 Knollwood Lane - Andrew Barnett to Eric & Megan Vacca for $2,775,000. Appraised value of $2,596,000. Assessed value of $1,817,200.

11 Deerfield Road - Eric Coghlin to Alexander Robert Horowitz & Rachel Krous for $1,530,000. Appraised value of $1,480,000. Assessed value of $1,036,000.

2265 Boston Post Road - James & Stacy Book to Jonathan Bottomley & Zara Mirza for $2,715,000. Appraised value of $2,968,800. Assessed value of $2,078,160.

53 Country Club Road - Colin Stauffer to Brian & Dana Werner for $1,325,000. Appraised value of $1,409,900. Assessed value of $986,930.