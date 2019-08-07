August monument of the month

Darien's August Monument of the Month is the Witness Tree monument donated by the Darien Police Commission.

Although technically Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery belongs to the State of Connect, it is located within the town of Darien, and many town ceremonies including Wreaths Across America and the Memorial Day Ceremony following the Parade are held there.

Darien's Monuments and Ceremonies Commission is very grateful to the Darien Police Association for placing this plaque and for caring about this tree.