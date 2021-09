BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general said Wednesday his office is not to blame for results of an audit that found nearly three dozen tests given to people allegedly driving under the influence were expired and therefore invalid.

The audit released Wednesday found that 34 of more than 8,900 tests analyzed over a two-year period ending June 30 were conducted using “breath alcohol testing devices” that were faulty or expired, some for about five months.