Audit: State must expand diversity in construction workforce

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts state agency responsible for overseeing the construction and management of public buildings hasn't been diligent enough in monitoring and enforcing state goals for the inclusion of women and minority workers, a report from the state auditor’s office found.

The audit released Wednesday found the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance did not have sufficient processes in place to effectively monitor its contractors’ compliance with workforce participation goals for women and minorities.

According to state guidelines, each construction contract should include goals that at least 15.3% of hours of construction work be performed by minority workers and 6.9% by female workers.

The audit found that of the 127 construction contracts active during the audit period, 95% did not meet the women’s workforce participation goal and 61% did not have any hours worked by women.

The audit also found that 64% of the 127 contracts did not meet minority workforce participation goal, and 36 of those (28%) did not have any hours worked by minorities.

The audit reviewed a period between Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020.

“Both state law and state contracts impose on contractors obligations to create opportunities for women and non-white persons to move into these well-paid jobs in the design and construction of public infrastructure. DCAMM has not been diligent in its monitoring and enforcement of these requirements,” State Auditor Suzanne Bump said in a written statement.

In a response included in the audit, DCAMM said it is implementing recommendations made by Bump’s office by increasing oversight of contracts.

The agency also said its efforts to expand opportunities for minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses in the construction industry is a source of pride.

DCAMM manages more than $2 billion dollars annually in state-funded construction projects and 550 active leases, consisting of more than 5 million square feet (464,515 square meters) of office space that house state agencies.