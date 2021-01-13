Auburn group rejects vote against provost over pandemic work

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University’s faculty senate has rejected a no-confidence vote against the school’s top academic officer over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic on campus.
The Opelika-Auburn News reported that a more than hourlong virtual meeting ended Tuesday with 71% of the members voting to scrap the move against Auburn Provost Bill Hardgrave, who was criticized for issues including his insistence on returning to primarily in-person classes in the spring. Some have questioned the sufficiency of coronavirus testing on campus.