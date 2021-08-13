Attorneys: Suspect in Indiana officer's slaying mentally ill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a western Indiana police officer during an ambush outside an FBI field office has a history of mental health conditions, his attorneys said in court Friday.
Shane Meehan, 44, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee in the federal courthouse in Terre Haute, where his legal counsel said Meehan has been diagnosed by doctors with several health conditions, including post-concussion syndrome, a traumatic brain injury, a seizure disorder, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic pain syndrome.