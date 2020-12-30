Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year's Eve bash

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday he wants to shut down a planned New Year's Eve party in Winnebago because it violates Gov. Tim Walz's executive order on activities that could hasten the spread of COVID-19.

Ellison said in a release that the Carlson Event Center in the southeastern Minnesota town advertises the event as a “big new year's dance” and asks attendees to bring their own beer and liquor. The release said phone calls and emails to the business have not been returned.