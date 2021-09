AUBURN, Maine (AP) — The attorney general's office is investigating a police shooting in Auburn.

An officer shot a man at about 10 a.m. Monday and the man was on the ground near a FedEx store, police said.

Police had cordoned off the area.

Further details weren't immediately available. The condition of the man who was shot was not immediately available.

In Maine, the attorney general's office investigates all cases in which an officer uses deadly force.