Attorney General seeks to stop hearing on Strickland's case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office filed an emergency motion Wednesday asking the Missouri Court of Appeals to delay a hearing that could determine whether an inmate who has been imprisoned for more than 40 years is freed.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was scheduled to argue in Thursday's hearing that Kevin Strickland, 62, should be exonerated and released from prison after he was convicted in 1979 and sentenced to life in prison for a triple murder in Kansas City.