Attempted murder suspect in Bismarck at large

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police say they are looking for a man who fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle in Bismarck.

The 24-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder, authorities said. No one in Friday's shooting was injured.

Officers have arrested a man accused of being an accomplice. Police say the 18-year-old man was driving the vehicle from which the shots were fired. Formal charges are pending.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the man accused of firing the shots is on probation for assaulting a police or corrections officer in 2018.

He was sentenced to 1½ years in prison with credit for 143 days served and was ordered to spend three years on probation.