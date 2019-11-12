Attack ads move to state issues in Louisiana governor's race

Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Rispone says a radio ad linking him and President Donald Trump to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke is "disgusting." Rispone is blaming Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards for the advertising by the New Orleans-based Black Organization for Leadership Development. There's no evidence Edwards is connected to the effort.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican advertising in the Louisiana governor's race has shifted in tone in the final days ahead of Saturday's runoff election.

Attack ads against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards had most prominently featured President Donald Trump's criticism of Edwards in the runoff campaign. But in recent days, GOP groups are hitting Edwards on more state-specific issues.

Edwards is vying for a second term against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

The change in the content of anti-Edwards attack ads comes after Edwards supporters suggested the repeated tying of Rispone to Trump helped draw anti-Trump voters to the polls for Edwards during the early voting period.

The Republican Governors Association launched a spot criticizing Edwards' handling of flood recovery programs. And the Republican-financed organization Truth in Politics is criticizing Edwards on coastal project contracting.