At least eight overnight car burglaries were recently reported to Darien Police

A Darien police car. Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media

At least eight car burglaries were reported to the Darien Police recently. Most yielded nothing, but one resident reported his wallet, including bank cards, and Beats headphones missing. The value of Beats headphones can range from $100 up to several hundred dollars.

On June 28, a Noroton Avenue resident said her unlocked 2019 Infiniti Qx60 was entered overnight. The front passenger door was found ajar and the storage compartments rifled through. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Also on June 28, an Elm Street resident said his unlocked 2010 Audi Q5 was entered overnight. The complainant reported that storage compartments had been rifled through. Nothing appeared to be missing.

On June 29, an Old Stone Road resident said that when he left to go to the gym at 4:30 a.m., he observed someone running from his neighbor’s 2014 Ford Mustang. The person got into what he believed to be a blue Mazda and left the area. Contact was made with the owner who stated his vehicle had been unlocked and that nothing was missing.

On the same morning, the same caller also said he noticed his neighbor’s 2016 Toyota Prius had its interior light on. Contact with the vehicle owner was made, who inspected the vehicle. Officers observed the driver’s door ajar and that the contents of the storage compartments had been rifled through. The owner thought there may have been $5 missing.

Several motor vehicle burglaries occurred on the night of June 29.

One June 30, a Crimmins Road resident said his driveway flood light activated, at which point he looked outside and saw a vehicle stopped at the end of his driveway. Three males got out of the parked vehicle and began to approach his vehicles, at which time he went to his front door and yelled to the suspects. The three suspects returned to the vehicle and left the area. Both of the vehicles in his driveway had been locked.

A Fitch Avenue resident said his unlocked 2005 Audi A6 was entered overnight. The complainant reported that storage compartments had been rifled through. Nothing appeared to be missing.

An Old Stone Road resident reported the driver’s side door to his 2016 Subaru Impreza ajar. The resident found his wallet to be missing and his center console ajar. Inside the wallet was ID, 20 Euros, bank cards. A pair of Beats headphones were missing as well.

Another Old Stone Road resident said her unlocked 2012 Subaru Impreza was entered overnight. The resident reported that storage compartments had been rifled through and found the garage door opener missing.