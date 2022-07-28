At least 4 killed in Iran landslide triggered by heavy rains July 28, 2022 Updated: July 28, 2022 5:38 a.m.
1 of6 In this photo provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, members of a rescue team work at the scene of a flash flood in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP) Show More Show Less
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Iran's capital killed at least four people Thursday, Iranian state TV reported.
The report said heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides in the northwestern part of Tehran, and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city.