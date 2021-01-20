At least 4 Tennessee men receive presidential pardons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At least four Tennessee men are among the 73 people pardoned by President Donald Trump during the final hours of his term.
Robert Sherrill is a Nashville resident who served five years in prison on drug charges. After his release he started a successful janitorial business but has also devoted his time to helping others. His projects include Impact Youth Outreach, a mentoring program for at-risk youth, and the Dream Initiative, which works to ease prisoners' reentry into society.