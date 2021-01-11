At Home in Darien welcomes new board members

DARIEN — In early December At Home In Darien recently residents to the Royle at Darien, an independent living housing complex that accommodates adults 55 years of age and older. At Home In Darien partnered with “Neighborly Missions” of the Darien United Methodist Church to prepare gift bags for each household.
The gift bags included information on services available to Darien seniors, hand sanitizer and facemasks to keep residents safe during the pandemic, activity books, inter-generational greetings from the Church’s preschool students, and other fun and useful items.