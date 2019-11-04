At Home in Darien offers special performance

"To Whom I May Concern" panel performance is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Mather Center. Doors open at 5:30. Refreshments will be served.

“To Whom I May Concern” is an interactive theater program performed by people who have been diagnosed with a progressive brain illness such as Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Using their own words, these individuals share their stories and experiences with live audiences.

At Home In Darien will host this performance on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. The event will be hosted at the Mather Center, home of Darien Senior Programs, at 2 Renshaw Road. Doors will open at 5:30pm and light refreshments will be served. The program is made possible by the generous sponsorship of The Residence at Selleck’s Woods.

A diagnosis of progressive brain disease affects an individual’s entire social network, including caregivers and families. It is difficult to know what to expect, how to act with your loved one, how to care for them, and what they are feeling. TWIMC provides an opportunity to hear how people with progressive brain disease feel as they explain what it’s like to live with dementia. T

To register for the free event, call At Home In Darien at 203-655-2226 Monday to Friday from 9 to 4 p.m.

At Home In Darien is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to help older adults in Darien to live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible. For more information, or to volunteer, call 203.655.2227 or visit: www.athomeindarien.org.