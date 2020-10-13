At Home in Darien offers leaf raking, snow shoveling for seniors

DARIEN — At Home In Darien will again offer fall leaf raking and winter snow shoveling services and is seeking volunteers to participate.

This program matches seniors who are in need of assistance with At Home In Darien volunteers. Leaf raking, show shoveling, and other volunteer services can help Darien seniors remain in their homes and our community without worrying about simple things like household chores and maintenance.

The demand for assistance is increasing, so At Home In Darien is recruiting new volunteers.

“If you would like to help seniors citizens, leaf raking is a great option this year. It is an outdoor activity, you can keep physically distanced, and wear masks,” said Gina Blum, At Home In Darien’s executive director. “It’s a meaningful and enjoyable option for family or friends to do as a group as well.”

Residents who are seniors or who know a senior interested in the leaf raking and snow shoveling services, call At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227 to complete an application. Volunteers can only shovel public sidewalks.

At Home In Darien is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to help older adults in Darien to live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible. For more information, call 203-655-2227 or visit athomeindarien.org.