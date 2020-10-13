At Home in Darien driver reflects on his work after retiring

Rick Tymon's employment with At Home In Darien ended last month and the lifelong Connecticut resident is moving south for his next adventure.

DARIEN — When Rick Tymon was going through a work transition, he turned to At Home In Darien, a local organization focused on helping Darien’s seniors live independently in their own homes, for an employment opportunity. For the past 15 years, Tymon has assisted At Home as a professional driver, transporting seniors to errands, doctors’ appointments and almost anywhere in the local area they wish to travel. While At Home helps people with rides and services, the driver, whether a staff member or volunteer, often benefits as much as the senior rider.

Tymon said he certainly found this to be true, as he says he has bonded with the hundreds of Darien residents who he transported over the years.

Tymon described his time with At Home with fondness. A Connecticut native, he maintains many of the same friends he had from his days growing up in Stamford. His said his priority has always been to provide a connection, as well as a ride, to the Darien residents who access the transportation service. These relationships have often developed into long-term friendships with riders.

Tymon believes that the key ingredient to At Home’s success is the people involved and their willingness to help Darien seniors, regardless of the request. Tymon is effusive with his praise of the community, calling Darien, “a special place” and the community “generous, kind, and helpful.”

He pointed out how At Home helps seniors not only with safe, reliable, and efficient transportation, but with friendly visits, shopping, and household tasks that lessen feelings of isolation and promote independence and dignity as they age in place in town. He also praised for the entire staff, who have continued providing rides and services uninterrupted despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Tymon has many stories about the passengers he has met over the years, but a favorite he relays is the time he provided a ride to a woman writing a thesis that considered why some people live to 100. The passenger shared with Tymon that having a “purpose in life” seemed to be a common characteristic of centenarians. That message resonated and he decided to prioritize seeking new experiences as he grew older.

Tymon’s employment with At Home In Darien ended last month. The lifelong Connecticut resident is leaving Darien for the Asheville area of North Carolina, seeking the opportunity and experiences that will come with this new adventure. He is hoping that the excitement of a new beginning will make it easier in his adopted community. The time Rick Tymon has spent with At Home In Darien, serving Darien seniors, is greatly appreciated and the community wishes him the very best of luck in his new endeavor, At Home in Darien representatives said.

At Home In Darien is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to help Darien seniors live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes and the community as long as possible. For more information, please call 203-655-2227 or visit athomeindarien.org.