DARIEN — Gina Blum was honored this month for her decade of service to At Home In Darien.

The non-profit organization — focused on the aging in place movement and providing vital services for residents, including transportation and in-home assistance, to support senior citizens to live independently — honored Blum’s 10 years as executive director at a party July 13 at Weed Beach.

"We're excited to celebrate Gina’s anniversary milestone," Susan Bhirud, Board president, said. “Gina embodies the traits that have helped At Home to become essential within our community.

“Her vision has been realized thanks to hard work, commitment and a talent for cooperation,” Bhirud added. “She is an asset for the future success of At Home and we organized the event to acknowledge her contributions to our community."

In her decade of service, Bhirud said Blum has guided staff and volunteers to provide solutions that address the needs of the elder population.

Board members past and present, as well as staff, volunteers and supporters, gathered at Weed Beach to recognize Blum’s accomplishments.

“It's been an honor to be part of this important aging in place movement in the Darien community,” Blum said. “I am so proud that we have created something very special and established such necessary services for Darien's senior citizens.

“I consider it a privilege, and extremely gratifying, to do such rewarding work,” she said.

At Home In Darien provides seniors with information and advice, referrals to trusted service providers; matches volunteers to help with grocery shopping, home visits, small chores, leaf raking and snow shoveling of public sidewalks; communicates via the Out & About newsletter and a monthly calendar of events and blog; and provides Darien senior residents and disabled with access to half price taxi vouchers and door-to-door transportation to any destination in Darien, Norwalk, Stamford and New Canaan.

For information regarding At Home In Darien services, call 203-655-2227 or visit www.athomeindarien.org.