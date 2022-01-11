Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 2:36 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street.
Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China, where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.