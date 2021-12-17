Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 1:48 a.m.
1 of5 Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Currency traders talk each other at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington.
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney.