Asian shares mixed amid vaccine optimism, US tech sell-off YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 2:31 a.m.
1 of6 A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday despite a sell-off in technology companies on Wall Street. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Asian markets were mixed Tuesday after a sell-off of shares in technology companies on Wall Street.
Tokyo was closed for a national holiday. South Korea's Kospi slipped nearly 0.2% to 3,074.76. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9% to 6,839.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.0% to 30,618.85, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% to 3,623.99.