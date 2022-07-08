Asian markets follow Wall St higher as recession fears ease JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer July 8, 2022 Updated: July 8, 2022 2:29 a.m.
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 8, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday after two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. economy might avoid a recession and a news report said China might boost construction spending to stimulate its struggling economy.
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday after two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. economy might avoid a recession and a news report said China might boost construction spending to stimulate its struggling economy.
Tokyo's main stock market index gave up some of its gains following the shooting of a former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, but stayed in positive territory for the day.