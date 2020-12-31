Asia Today: South Korea trying to stop virus in prisons Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 12:12 a.m.
1 of5 South Korea's Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu speaks during a briefing at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2020. South Korea has enforced its toughest physical distancing rules at correctional facilities across the country after a major cluster of coronavirus infections flared at a Seoul prison. (Lee Jung-hun/Yonhap via AP) Lee Jung-hun/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A medical worker wearing protective gear tries to warm his hand in the sub-zero temperatures at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Kim In-chul/Yonhap via AP) Kim In-chul/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 A man films the harbour foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A signs adorns a security fence near the Sydney foreshore ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk though a shopping street Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tokyo. On the New Year's Eve, the shopping street is crowded by last minute shoppers who look for ingredients for "osechi" or Japanese traditional New Year dishes. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has enforced its toughest physical distancing rules at correctional facilities after a cluster of coronavirus infections flared at a Seoul prison.
The Justice Ministry says 792 people — 771 inmates and 21 staff — at Seoul’s Dongbu Detention Center have tested positive for the virus since one of the center's officials was found infected on Nov. 27. One of the infected inmates has died.