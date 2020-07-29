Asia Today: China, South Korea see upticks in virus cases

A street barber giving hair cut to a customer next to a graffiti honoring those on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus is reflected on the rearview mirror of a two wheeler parked outside a train station in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. less A street barber giving hair cut to a customer next to a graffiti honoring those on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus is reflected on the rearview mirror of a two wheeler parked outside a train ... more Photo: Rafiq Maqbool, AP Photo: Rafiq Maqbool, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Asia Today: China, South Korea see upticks in virus cases 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — China reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the country continues to battle an outbreak in Xinjiang.

The 101 new cases was China's highest daily increase in weeks. The northwestern region of Xinjiang accounted for 89, with another eight in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one in Beijing. Another three cases were brought from outside the country by returning Chinese citizens.

Outside of Xinjiang, the virus has been largely contained in mainland China with the death toll from COVID-19 remaining at 4,634 among 84,060 cases registered since the pandemic first emerged from the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Hospitals are treating 482 people for the disease, with another 274 in isolation while being monitored for showing signs of infection or for having tested positive for the virus without displaying symptoms.

Xinjiang’s outbreak has centered on the region’s capital and largest city of Urumqi, where authorities have isolated some communities, restricted public transport and ordered widespread testing.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea reported 48 additional cases, maintaining an uptick in new infections. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday the additional figures took the country’s total to 14,251 with 300 deaths. Fourteen of the new patients were locally infected while the rest 34 came from overseas. South Korea has been reporting roughly 20-60 new cases every day since it eased its strict social distancing rules in early May.