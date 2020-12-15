As some shutter, SC schools get $84M to aid re-opening plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's public school districts are getting more than $84 million in federal aid to help get facilities reopened amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced this week, as some of the state's largest districts shut off in-person learning due to rising case numbers.
According to the Department of Education, the funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund may be used for safety measures and personal protective equipment, hiring of school nurses, hiring of staff to provide one-on-one instruction and support services for struggling students, and technology equipment to support online learning.