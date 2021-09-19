As kids face 'cascading mental health crisis,' new Darien youth center leaders adjust strategy Sep. 19, 2021 Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 12:39 p.m.
1 of11
The Depot Youth Center of Darien recently announced the appointment of Laura Downing as its new executive director and John Novak as its new program director.
Depot Youth Center / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of11
The Depot Youth Center of Darien is designed to support the youth in town while giving them opportunities to connect, grow and relax.
Depot Youth Center / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
The Depot Youth Center of Darien is designed to support the youth in town while giving them opportunities to connect, grow and relax.
Depot Youth Center / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of11
The Depot Youth Center of Darien is designed to support the youth in town while giving them opportunities to connect, grow and relax.
Depot Youth Center / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
The Depot Youth Center of Darien is designed to support the youth in town while giving them opportunities to connect, grow and relax.
Depot Youth Center / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of11
The Depot Youth Center of Darien is designed to support the youth in town while giving them opportunities to connect, grow and relax.
Depot Youth Center / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
The Depot Youth Center of Darien is designed to support the youth in town while giving them opportunities to connect, grow and relax.
Depot Youth Center / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
11 of11
DARIEN — Students are entering their third school year affected by the pandemic, which experts say is exacerbating the already existing mental health crisis and why the new Depot Youth Center leadership says their services are needed more than ever.
“These kids’ mental health has really been under assault,” said Laura Downing, the Depot’s first executive director. “We want to be here to alleviate that.”
Katrina Koerting covers the environment, Redding, New Milford and surrounding towns for The News-Times. She joined The News-Times in 2015 after spending a few years as a reporter in Virginia.