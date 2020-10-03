As dementia takes her dad, this daughter stays devoted

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Gene Guy can no longer walk or talk, and he struggles to swallow. But every day, he communicates with his daughter, Amber Guy, who lives on the other side of Mobile Bay, via Facetime. Before he hangs up, he kisses his index finger and places it on the image of Amber’s face that appears on his screen.

Diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) 12 years ago, he can’t tell her he loves her anymore. But she knows.

Last year, Amber left her job as public relations officer at the Mobile Public Library, where she’d worked for 16 years, to take on a part-time position as visitor services coordinator at the Alabama Contemporary Arts Center so that she’ll have more time to help her mother, Dolly, take care of him.

Commonly mistaken for Alzheimer’s disease, FTD is the most common form of dementia for people under 60. The usual onset is between ages 45 and 64, and the average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after the start of symptoms, according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

A segment on “60 Minutes” called FTD “the cruelest disease you’ve never heard of,” says Amber. “In the beginning, it presents itself as personality changes.”

Her dad was diagnosed 12 years ago, after his family picked up on some changes in his behavior that were concerning. “Things started happening that didn’t seem right, didn’t sound like him,” says Amber. An ardent sports fan and an avid churchgoer, he would become extremely angry with the sportscasters on TV and adamantly refused to go to church. Gene and Dolly had been best friends since they were teenagers, but their relationship began to suffer.

Then, in 2006, he announced that he was retiring earlier than planned from his longtime career with the GM&O Railroad and then Mobile Infirmary. The family had to take away his keys because of his severe road rage. He started working on building a shed in the back yard and never could finish the project. His wife decided it was time to figure out what was going on with him.

Their primary care physician, who has known Gene for years, ordered a PET scan and diagnosed him with FTD, which affects the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain.

Suddenly the doting father who had given Amber and her younger brother, Daniel, such a “wonderful childhood,” who had “always encouraged us to be our very best, and didn’t accept less,” was faced with a terminal prognosis.

“He has never given up on us,” says Amber – just like he never gave up on her when she was born two months prematurely, resulting in mild cerebral palsy on her right side. She ended up going to the highly competitive Alabama School of Math and Science and graduated from Auburn University, like her parents before her.

“He never let me see it as an excuse not to do things,” she says. “And that philosophy carries through for him now.”

'I CAN STILL FEEL THE LOVE’

Born in 1944, Gene grew up on a farm in west Mobile with his 11 siblings. The family moved to Atmore when he was in high school, and his first date with Dolly was to his senior prom when she was a freshman. He excelled at basketball and received a scholarship to Southern Christian Community College – then his basketball career ended when he tore his Achilles tendon.

He and his sister Sheila taught dance lessons to pay his way through Auburn University, where he majored in horticulture and graduated in 1968. Dolly, who had followed him to Auburn, graduated in 1969. Gene took a job as a computer programmer with the GM&O Railroad. And though he had declared that he wasn’t going to get married until he was 40, he soon changed his mind and the couple wed in May of 1970.

They bought a house in Spanish Fort so that Dolly could be close to work – she taught third, then first grade at Daphne Elementary School for 37 years – and on the day they closed on the house, Dolly had a surprise for him: She was pregnant with their first child, Amber. Daniel was born four years later.

Well into his 40s, Gene played pickup basketball at church and “was killing it,” says his daughter. In 2018, she took her parents to an Auburn women’s basketball game, where they posed for a photo with Aubie and met Auburn’s then-new athletic director, Allen Greene, who still checks on Gene from time to time.

That was their last trip to Auburn, but Gene still enjoys watching “any Auburn sports” on TV. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Gene and Dolly still went dancing every week. Today, their friends come over occasionally to eat dinner and play dominoes. When his siblings come to visit every couple of months, “he sits and enjoys listening to them talk,” Amber says.

She credits her mother with giving him the best possible quality of life, despite his illness. As the FTD has progressed, Dolly has been determined to keep him at home. “If Mom were not the Superwoman she is, he would probably be bedridden,” she says. “She gets him in his wheelchair every day.” Gene and Dolly celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May with a small party in their back yard.

He watches game shows like “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune,” as well as old shows like “Petticoat Junction.” Although he can no longer speak, his sense of humor is still evident, Amber says. When she and her mom start talking about politics, he pushes the phone away.

“I can still feel the love coming from him,” she says. “He still loves us and loves being around us.”

Because of the fragile state of his health, Amber hasn’t hugged her dad since his 76th birthday on March 12 – just around the start of COVID-19 precautions. She wears a mask and keeps her distance around him when she visits, and she urges everyone to wear masks in public to protect others, like her father.

“My biggest nightmare would be for him to get sick, be alone in the hospital and not understand why we couldn’t be with him,” she says.

She also encourages others living with FTD and other dementia diagnoses to “just love them,” and to lean on others as much as possible. “The prolonged period of grief takes so much out of you,” she says. “It’s okay to talk. You need that support. It’s not a weakness. The outcome never changes.”

And though FTD is certainly a cruel, unfair and devastating disease with no treatment and no cure, it has made her appreciate every moment she spends with her dad. “I would never wish this on anyone,” she says, “but it makes you realize how precious time is and not to take your time for granted with those you love.”