As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota political candidates are revving into full campaign mode this week with one big exception: Republican Sen. John Thune, who has delayed a reelection announcement as he considers retirement.
Thune, a longtime fixture as the state GOP's elder statesman and currently the second-ranking Republican in Senate leadership, had indicated he would make a reelection decision over the holidays. But as South Dakota's campaign season officially opened this month with candidates allowed to circulate nominating petitions, Thune has made no indication he's any closer to a decision on seeking a fourth term.