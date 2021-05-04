As Lebanese cry for justice, politics paralyzes the system BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 2:09 a.m.
FILE - In this April 19, 2021 file photo, opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun scuffle with army soldiers during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon.
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, a protester flashes the victory sign, as others burn tires to block a road in front of the house of judge Fadi Akiki during a demonstration calling for the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month, in Beirut, Lebanon.
FILE - In this April 19, 2021 file photo, policemen stand guard next to a man in a blood-soaked shirt who was viciously beaten by opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun, during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon.
FILE - In this April 19, 2021 file photo, opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun try to strip an army soldier of his rifle as scuffles break out during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon.
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo, Lebanese activists display symbols of justice during a protest against the slow pace of the investigation into the August 4 explosion that hit Beirut's seaport, outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut.
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2020 file photo, anti-government protesters hold pictures of Lebanese leaders during a protest, in Beirut's Ashrafieh district, Lebanon.
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, relatives of victims of the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved one who were killed during the explosion, as they burn tires to block a road during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2020 file photo, Lebanese supporters of President Michel Aoun hold a banner during a protest calling for "truth and justice" in relation to the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated Beirut port and parts of the Lebanese capital, in Beirut, Lebanon.
BEIRUT (AP) — Even after she was taken off an investigation into alleged financial crimes by a money transfer company, the defiant Lebanese prosecutor charged ahead. She showed up at the company’s offices outside of Beirut with a group of supporters and a metal worker, who broke open the locked gate.
Ghada Aoun obtained data from Mecattaf Holding Company that she contends will reveal the identities of people who sneaked billions of dollars out of Lebanon amid the financial meltdown that has hit the country.