As COVID cases fall, Halloween brings more fun and less fear LINDSAY WHITEHURST and TERRY TANG, Associated Press Oct. 29, 2021 Updated: Oct. 29, 2021 11:41 a.m.
1 of12 Grayson Martin, 3, poses in his costume as his parents Rachelle and Patrick Martin, look on, during a visit to Discovery Gateway Children's Museum on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the decline, and trick-or-treaters can feel safer collecting candy. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Michelle Alvarado, 4, has her face painted at a Halloween celebration at Denver's Union Station on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Though the pandemic remains a concern, top health officials are largely giving outside activities like trick-or-treating the thumbs up. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Stella, 2, looks up at a peg-legged pirate on stilts during a Halloween celebration at Denver's Union Station on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Though the pandemic remains a concern, top health officials are largely giving outside activities like trick-or-treating the thumbs up. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Max Moreno-Vishnevskiy, 3, center, rides a train during a Halloween celebration at Denver's Union Station on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Though the pandemic remains a concern, top health officials are largely giving outside activities like trick-or-treating the thumbs up. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Ava Nicolary, 4, has her photo taken during a Halloween celebration at Denver's Union Station on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Though the pandemic remains a concern, top health officials are largely giving outside activities like trick-or-treating the thumbs up. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Angela Montierth helps her daughter Justina, 4, with her costume during a visit to Discovery Gateway Children's Museum Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the decline, and trick-or-treaters can feel safer collecting candy. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Harleigh Anderson rides a train during a Halloween celebration at Denver's Union Station on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Though the pandemic remains a concern, top health officials are largely giving outside activities like trick-or-treating the thumbs up. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Colette Thompson, 4, laughs at a performer during a Halloween celebration at Denver's Union Station on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Though the pandemic remains a concern, top health officials are largely giving outside activities like trick-or-treating the thumbs up. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PHOENIX (AP) — Witches and warlocks, ghosts and ghouls can breathe a little easier this year: Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the decline, and trick-or-treaters can feel safer collecting candy.
And while a new poll indicates Halloween participation is rebounding but still short of pre-pandemic levels, an industry trade group says people who are celebrating are driving record-level spooky spending this year.
Written By
LINDSAY WHITEHURST and TERRY TANG