Arts center offers new visual arts programs

Sooo-z Mastropietro, DAC Visual Arts instructor for new Introduction to Fashion Design class for grades 5 through 8.

The Darien Arts Center has added new instructors and offerings to its Visual Arts program this fall. New visual arts classes for grades 1 through 12 include the Iconic Lettering Scripts of Harry Potter, Introduction to Fashion Design, Paint the Masters: Advanced Drawing and Painting and Weekend Art of the World Club. Returning classes for ages 3 and up include Little Artists, Art Studio, Cartooning, Digital Photography and Drawing and Painting. Visual Arts Classes for adults include Introduction/Intermediate Calligraphy and Adult Watercolor. Students practice in the spacious DAC Visual Arts Studio, and participate in various exhibits at the DAC and around town.

New teachers leading classes include Moki Kokoris (Iconic Lettering Scripts of Harry Potter), Sooo-z Mastropietro (Introduction to Fashion Design) and Joel Flora (Adult Watercolor). Kokoris is a member of the Society of Scribes and the International Association of Master Penmen, Engrossers and Teachers of Handwriting, She has been a freelance calligrapher, illustrator, artist and graphic designer for over 40 years. Mastropietro, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, holds a BFA in Fashion Design and Textile Design. She has taught Fashion at the Quick Center, Aldrich Museum, and the Fashion Institute of Technology. Joel Flora studied art at The Arts Students League in New York, Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY and The National Portrait Academy in Toronto, Canada, where he went on to become Instructor of Classical Underpainting Methods. He was also Instructor of Drawing and Painting at The Thornhill Community Center in Toronto and Painting Instructor at the Rowayton Arts Center. His work is currently showing at the Geary Gallery in Darien, The PS Gallery in Litchfield and the Shimko Gallery in Provincetown, MA.

It is recommended to register early for classes, as classes fill quickly. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. The DAC is sponsored by Baywater Properties and Laurel Road Bank.

Darien Arts Center visual arts classes:

Little Artists, Ages 3-5, Wednesday, 2:45-3:30 p.m, Oct. 9 - Nov. 13, $125. Budding artists will experiment with different mediums and be introduced to some of the greatest artists in the world. This class will develop fine motor skills while allowing the opportunity to discover one’s creativity.

New Weekend Art of the World Club, Grades 1-4, Saturday, 10:15-11:30am, Sept. 28 - Nov. 23, $210. Each week students will learn about an artist or art technique from a different part of the world and create their own projects with different media such as acrylics, watercolors, pastels and ink.

Art Studio, Grades 1-5, Wednesday, 3:45-4:45pm, Sept. 25 - Dec. 18, $250. Students will create developmentally appropriate art projects using basic artistic techniques. A variety of different media and techniques will be explored. Students will create using pastels, watercolor, ink and more. New projects are planned each session to accommodate new and returning students.

Cartooning, Grades 2-6, Monday, 4:10 - 5:10pm, Sept. 23 - Dec. 16, $220. Students will design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. New projects are planned each session to accommodate new and returning students.

New Iconic Lettering Scripts of Harry Potter, Grades 5-8, Monday, 5:15-6:45pm, Oct. 21 - Dec. 2,

$220. Whether it is an acceptance letter to Hogwarts School you wish to write yourself, a set of secret spells, or magical drafts and potions you want to record on paper, the Darien Arts Center’s Chamber of Secrets will teach you the scripts of Albus Dumbledore and Headmistress McGonagoll. Using new skills, we will design and create our own Marauder’s Map!

Digital Photography, Grades 5-8, Friday, 4:40-5:40pm, Sept. 27 - Dec. 13, $230. Students learn to use their digital device to capture amazing photos. Students photos will be showcased during the year.

New Introduction to Fashion Design, Grades 5-8, Thursday, 3:45-5:15pm, Oct. 10 - Dec. 12, $320.

Students will learn about different fabrics and styles and create their own pieces of clothing using newly learned sewing techniques. At the end of the semester each student will have several different articles of clothing to take home.

Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-9, Wednesday, 5:00-6:30pm, Sept. 25 - Dec. 18, $380. Similar to our art studio class but designed for older students. Students will create using pastels, watercolor, ink and more. New projects are planned each session to accommodate new and returning students.

New Paint the Masters: Advanced Drawing and Painting, Grades 9 and up, Wednesday, 6:45-8:15pm, Sept. 25 - Dec. 18, $380. This class is geared towards the advanced art student who would like to develop drawing and painting skills in more depth. High school students working on their college portfolios are encouraged to join.

Introduction/Intermediate Calligraphy, Adults, Monday, 7:00-9:00pm, Oct. 21 - Dec. 2, $295. This 6-week course is geared towards beginners and those who have previous experience with calligraphy. No prior experience or skills are necessary.

Adult Watercolor, Adults, Tuesday, 9:30-11:30am, Sept. 24-Nov.12, $335. All skill levels are welcome. Beginning students will learn the fundamentals of watercolor painting, while more advanced students will practice their technique and improve composition.